Rashod Dubinion News: Seen splitting reps in spring

Dubinion (knee) was seen splitting reps with fellow backs Kanye Roberts and Khalifa Keith in spring practice, per 247Sports.com.

Dubinion struggled through injuries in his final season with Arkansas before transferring to Appalachian State in the off-season so a return to action is positive news for the junior from Ellenwood. The 5-foot-10 running back figures to contend for the top spot in the Mountaineer backfield heading into the 2025 season, though a competition is clearly taking place, at least for the time being. Dubinion ran for 335 yards and a pair of touchdowns on 56 attempts for the Razorbacks in 2024 while adding 16 catches for 122 scoreless yards through the air as well.