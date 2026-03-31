Reed Harris News: Standing out early in camp
Harris has been a standout during spring practice, Michelle Gardner of The Arizona Republic reports.
Harris transferred in from Boston College, and his stay in Tempe is off to a good start. The redshirt junior is part of a revamped Sun Devils' wide receiver room, but after racking up 673 yards and five touchdowns last season, he looks to be in a good position to claim a large regular-season role.
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