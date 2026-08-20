Reed Swanson News: Praised by coaching staff

Swanson drew praise from Boston College wide receivers coach Joe Dailey for his transition from FCS football to Power Four level, according to A.J. Black of 247Sports.com.

Swanson made the transition this offseason to join Boston College after spending three seasons at Colgate. He is coming off a breakout 2025 campaign where he hauled in 57 receptions for 939 yards and eight touchdowns. The 6-foot-6 wideout should play a key role in the Eagles' wide receiver room due to his size and starting experience.