Virgil scored three touchdowns in a single game for the first time in his career. Two of his scores came on sweep running plays which showcases the speed the receiver has. He also added his first touchdown reception since Week 8 at Arizona State. While teammate Caleb Douglas has been the number one receiving option, Virgil has been a significant part of the offense with 45 catches (on 76 targets) for 561 yards and eight total touchdowns. The Red Raiders are on a bye next week before playing at West Virginia in the final regular season game.