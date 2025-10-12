Virgil has at least five targets in all six games this year. Texas Tech didn't need to throw the ball much versus Kansas as they dominated on the ground with 372 yards and four touchdowns on 40 carries. Teammate Caleb Douglas was the top target for the team against the Jayhawks with eight targets. It's worth noting that starter Behren Morton left the game with an undisclosed injury which paved the way for Will Hammond. Hammond is a run-first quarterback which could affect Virgil's outlook if the takes over the starting job. Texas Tech will play at Arizona State next week.