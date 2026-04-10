Re'Shaun Sanford headshot

Re'Shaun Sanford News: Looking good in spring ball

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 10, 2026

Sanford (knee) is looking good in spring practice and appears to be over his ailment, per GoCoogs.com.

Sanford missed the entire 2025 with a knee ailment after he ran for 44 yards and one touchdown in 2024, also catching 18 passes for 157 yards. The tailback looks poised to be a big part of the Cougars' backfield in 2026, and it's encouraging to see him fully healthy.

Re'Shaun Sanford
Houston
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