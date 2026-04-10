Re'Shaun Sanford News: Looking good in spring ball

Sanford (knee) is looking good in spring practice and appears to be over his ailment, per GoCoogs.com.

Sanford missed the entire 2025 with a knee ailment after he ran for 44 yards and one touchdown in 2024, also catching 18 passes for 157 yards. The tailback looks poised to be a big part of the Cougars' backfield in 2026, and it's encouraging to see him fully healthy.