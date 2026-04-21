Ric'Darious Farmer News: Completely healthy for offseason

Farmer (knee) is completely healthy for the 2026 offseason, Brandon Helwig of On3.com reports.

After suffering a season-ending injury even before Central Florida's team could get its 2025 campaign off the ground, Farmer is healthy after nearly one year of physical recovery. The wide receiver transferred from West Virginia that year, and with WVU, he logged six receptions for 54 yards during his 2024 season.