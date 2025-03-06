Richard Reese News: Plans to hit portal

Reese plans on entering the transfer portal once the spring window opens, On3.com reports.

Reese broke out with Baylor in 2022, tallying 972 rushing yards and 14 scores. His involvement within the Bears' offense has dipped every season since, however, and he'll now seek new opportunities after presumably discovering that 2025 would be more of the same in Waco. Reese should have plenty of suitors in the portal from teams who need a scat-back.