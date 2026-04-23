Richard Young News: Appears to be carving out role

Young is expected to have a role in the Buffaloes' offense in 2026, Jack Carlough of 247Sports.com reports.

While DeKalon Taylor is currently the favorite to start at running back in 2026, Young still appears to be carving out a role in the offense. He's expected to be the big-bodied complement to Taylor, utilizing his size and strength in short yardage situations. He also may share the field with Taylor in the Buffaloes' "Go-Go" offense that frequently uses multiple backs on the field at once.