Rickey Hunt

Rickey Hunt News: Will enter portal again

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 24, 2025

Hunt will enter the NCAA's transfer portal again, according to his announcement Thursday.

Initially, Hunt committed to Tulsa for his 2025 season. However, just under four months after his commitment, he will withdraw his commitment for a potentially better opportunity. Hunt is trying to build off his first year with over 400 all-purpose yards, which he logged with Ohio.

Rickey Hunt
 Free Agent
