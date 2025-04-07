Rickie Collins News: Locks up starting gig

Collins has been named Syracuse's starting quarterback, per Mike McAllister of 247Sports.com.

Collins transferred to Syracuse after two quiet seasons at LSU. In 2024, he completed all five of his passes for 35 yards. The gunslinger will have big shoes to fill, as he needs to replace Syracuse's starter from a season ago -- Kyle McCord -- who tossed for 4,779 yards and 34 touchdowns while completing 66 percent of his passes last fall.