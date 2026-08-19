Rickie Collins News: Named starter for Week 1

Collins was named the starter for Week 1 against West Georgia, Pete Nakos of On3.com reports.

Collins spent the fall camp as QB1 and was also the first QB on the field in the spring game in April, so his naming as the starter for the season opener shouldn't be a big surprise. Collins transferred from Syracuse last season, where he tossed for 1,042 yards, six touchdowns and 10 interceptions while rushing for 126 yards and a score.