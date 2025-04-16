Rickie Collins News: Will be good for summer
Collins (hand) will be good for the summer, Chris Carlson of The Syracuse Post-Standard reports.
Collins was out for Syracuse's spring game, but his absence was a precautionary measure, backed up by the fact that it did not even take a week for the Orange's head coach Fran Brown to clear his QB's availability. He will look to make an impact after limited opportunities with LSU.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy college football toolsSign Up Now