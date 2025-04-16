College Football
Rickie Collins News: Will be good for summer

Published on April 16, 2025

Collins (hand) will be good for the summer, Chris Carlson of The Syracuse Post-Standard reports.

Collins was out for Syracuse's spring game, but his absence was a precautionary measure, backed up by the fact that it did not even take a week for the Orange's head coach Fran Brown to clear his QB's availability. He will look to make an impact after limited opportunities with LSU.

