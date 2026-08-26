Rico Flores Injury: Won't play in season opener

Flores (undisclosed) is out for Saturday's game against NC State.

Flores was listed as a co-starter in the team's initial depth chart for Week 0, but an injury will prevent him from suiting up. With Flores out, expect more opportunities in the passing attack for players such as TyLyric Coleman, Josiah Abdullah and Tyson Davis. Flores' next chance to play will come against Norfolk State in a Week 2 matchup on Friday, Sep. 11.