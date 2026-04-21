Rico Flores News: Draws start in spring game
Flores (calf) drew a start in Virginia's spring game, Jacquie Franciulli of 247Sports.com reports.
Flores drawing a start in Virginia's spring game indicates that his previously injured calf is no longer an issue. The wide receiver has proven experience from Notre Dame and UCLA, having logged at least 175 receiving yards in each of his three seasons for either the Fighting Irish or Bruins.
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