Rico Flores News: Listed as co-starter

Flores is listed as a co-starter on the Cavaliers' depth chart, Jacquie Franciulli of 247Sports reports.

At the Cavaliers' X-receiver spot, Flores and TyLyric Coleman are listed as co-starters. If their competition ultimately needs to favor one over the other, ideally for the former, his experience wins out. Flores has long-time experience from Notre Dame and UCLA, and for both teams, he logged more than 25 receptions for at least 392 receiving yards.