Nowakowski saved the best for last in Indiana's final home game of the season, putting together his best performance of the year. The 6-foot-1 tight end recorded season-high numbers in both receptions and yards on the day while connecting with quarterback Fernando Mendoza on a 21-yard scoring strike in the third quarter, giving the Hoosiers a 24-7 lead at the time. He will hope for one more big outing when the Hoosiers travel to face rival Purdue in the final game of the regular season following the team's upcoming bye.