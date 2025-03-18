Robert Briggs Injury: Limited during spring ball

Briggs (leg) will be limited during Southern Miss's spring practices, Andrew Abadie of The Pine Belt News reports.

Briggs, who missed most of last season with a leg injury, will remain limited during the Golden Eagles' spring workouts. The 5-foot-6 junior tallied 163 carries for 861 yards and three touchdowns, along with 16 receptions for 80 receiving yards during his time with Utah State.