College Football
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Robert Briggs headshot

Robert Briggs Injury: Limited during spring ball

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 18, 2025

Briggs (leg) will be limited during Southern Miss's spring practices, Andrew Abadie of The Pine Belt News reports.

Briggs, who missed most of last season with a leg injury, will remain limited during the Golden Eagles' spring workouts. The 5-foot-6 junior tallied 163 carries for 861 yards and three touchdowns, along with 16 receptions for 80 receiving yards during his time with Utah State.

Robert Briggs
Southern Miss
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy college football tools
Sign Up Now