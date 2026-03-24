Rocco Becht Injury: No live reps for spring

Becht (shoulder) will not take live reps over the spring, Joe Smeltzer of Nittany Sports Now reports.

In terms of physical recovery, Becht is taking it slow and steady, which makes sense knowing that plenty of time remains before Penn State's 2026 season begins. According to Daniel Gallen of 247Sports, each of PSU's injured players should be full go for the fall, which corresponds with Gallen's earlier report that Becht is ahead in his recovery stage. It looks like Becht will be probable for Penn State's fall camp.