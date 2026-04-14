Rocco Becht Injury: Starts seven-on-seven reps
Becht (shoulder) has started taking seven-on-seven reps, Daniel Gallen of 247Sports.com reports.
Becht starting seven-on-seven reps indicates there is at least some progress he is making in the spring. The quarterback remains probable going into the summer and Penn State's fall camp, so as long as his positive progress continues, he should be fully ready for the start of Penn State's 2026 season.
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