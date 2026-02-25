Rocco Becht Injury: Will begin throwing soon

Becht (shoulder) expects to not miss much time in spring and will begin throwing soon, Daniel Gallen of 247Sports.com reports.

Becht suffered a torn labrum, which required surgery, in his non-throwing (left) shoulder and an AC joint sprain in his throwing (right) shoulder with Iowa State last season. The 6-foot-1 quarterback is fortunately making big recovery strides before his redshirt senior season with Penn State, saying his "right shoulder's fully healthy, and left shoulder is almost there." He'll now be good to go come fall camp; it's just a matter of when in the spring he'll get back on the field.