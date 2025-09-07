Becht did just enough to edge out the Hawkeyes for the Cy-Hawk Trophy. This was a game about defense and special teams which shouldn't be a surprise to those familiar with these two teams. Nonetheless, there are still some silver linings in Becht's game which include the fact that he has still not thrown an interception in 75 attempts this season and he's averaging 7.3 rushing attempts per game through three games. The experienced quarterback will be a sneaky strong start at Arkansas State next week.