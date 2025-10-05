Becht accumulated a season-high four total touchdowns in the tough loss to the Bearcats. With the pair of rushing scores, he already has seven scores on the ground in just six games, including six in his last three. It's worth noting that the tough-nosed quarterback did take a helmet-to-helmet hit in the game which led to a trip to the injury tent, but he was able to return and finished strongly. He was also productive through the air with a season-high 314 yards, and it was his third game with multiple touchdown passes. Becht has been one of the best fantasy quarterbacks in the nation and should remain in starting line-ups when the team plays at Colorado next week.