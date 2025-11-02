Becht added his eighth rushing score of the season, matching his total from the 2024 season. It hasn't been as fun through the air as Becht threw his seventh interception of the season and has one of those turnovers in five of his last six games. His receivers have not been doing him any favors either as they have committed a ton of drops over the last month of the season. To make matters worse, one of his top targets in Benhamin Brahmer was carted off late in the game. Iowa State will look to regroup before playing at TCU next week.