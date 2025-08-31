Becht set a school record for completion percentage while converting on 95 percent of his throws. He's also extended his streak of games with a touchdown to 20 straight games. He has an affinity for the tight ends as all three of his scores went to Benjamin Brahmer and Gabe Burkle. That trend is not likely to stop once the competition stiffens as those guys are matchup nightmares in the red-zone. That competition will step up next week as they play in-state rival Iowa. Becht completed 23-of-35 passing for 272 yards and two touchdowns with an interception against the Hawkeyes in Week 2 last year.