Becht threw a career-high three interceptions, one of them returned for a BYU touchdown in the loss to the Cougars. He did record his second 300-yard passing game in his last three tilts. This has resulted as the passing volume has increased at 39.0 attempts per game over that span. It's also worth noting that the Cyclones lost all three of those games as their defense is having all kinds of trouble at stopping opposing offenses. It's entirely possible that Becht has similar passing attempts when the team hosts Arizona State next week.