Beers was previously listed as questionable for Saturday's contest due to an undisclosed injury, but was able to suit up against New Mexico. The 6-foot-5 tight end didn't appear to be hampered by any injury, logging season-high numbers in both receptions and yards on the day. He found the end zone on a three-yard scoring strike from quarterback Darius Curry in the third quarter, bringing the Rams to within three points at the time. He will hope to build off this performance when the Rams travel to face Boise State on Saturday.