Roderick Robinson headshot

Roderick Robinson Injury: Back at practice

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on August 17, 2026

Robinson (undisclosed) is back at practice Monday, Steve Irvine of BhamBanner.com reports.

Just a few days after missing UAB's weekend scrimmage, Robinson is on the field preparing himself for the 2026 Blazers' season opener at Illinois. Where the running back's availability for then stands is unknown, but it is probable at worst as the calendar inches closer to Sept. 3.

Roderick Robinson
UAB
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy college football tools
Sign Up Now