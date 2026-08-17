Roderick Robinson Injury: Back at practice
Robinson (undisclosed) is back at practice Monday, Steve Irvine of BhamBanner.com reports.
Just a few days after missing UAB's weekend scrimmage, Robinson is on the field preparing himself for the 2026 Blazers' season opener at Illinois. Where the running back's availability for then stands is unknown, but it is probable at worst as the calendar inches closer to Sept. 3.
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