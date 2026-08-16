Roderick Robinson Injury: DNP for scrimmage with precautionary measure

Robinson (undisclosed) did not play Saturday's scrimmage as a precautionary measure, Steve Irvine of BhamBanner.com reports.

As expected, Robinson has enrolled at UAB, and for the Blazers' fall camp, their latest scrimmage did not include him. It turns out Robinson was dealing with a soft-tissue problem, but it is considered minor, so much so that the running back looks probable for Week 1. UAB will look to have what may be the team's best running back then, considering the Blazers are scheduled to visit Power Conference team Illinois for their season-opener.