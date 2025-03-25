Roderick Robinson Injury: Won't do much in spring ball

Robinson (ankle) is rehabbing from ankle surgery and will be severely limited during spring workouts, Jordan D. Hill of 247Sports.com reports.

Robinson underwent surgery on a broken ankle and was expected to miss the spring activities entirely, so it's not surprising to see him this limited and at this stage of the recovery process. Robinson missed 11 games during the 2024 season due to a toe injury, but he's expected to be ready for the fall. The 6-foot-1 sophomore has tallied 28 carries for 199 yards and two touchdowns across two seasons with the Bulldogs.