Rodney Bullard News: Returning to MSU if eligible
Bullard will return to Michigan State in 2026 if he's granted eligibility by the NCAA, per Spartans Wire.
Bullard's eligibility is messy, as 2025 was his first season at the FBS level. He reeled in five catches for 119 yards and one touchdown last season in East Lansing, and he's slated to return so long as the NCAA grants him an additional season of eligibility.
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