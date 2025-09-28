Fields has gone over the century mark in total yards for the second week in a row. He's been particularly valuable in the passing game over the last two weeks with 11 catches (on 14 targets) for 114 yards. Teammate Trent Howland was the more effective runner near the goal-line against Baylor with 16 carries for 84 yards and touchdowns. That doesn't take away from Fields as a dual threat back who has even more value in PPR formats. Fields is an intriguing consideration when Oklahoma State plays at Arizona next week.