Rodney Tisdale News: Competing for starting gig

Tisdale (undisclosed) is competing with Brock Glenn for the Wildcats' starting quarterback gig, per the Bowling Green Daily News.

Tisdale tossed for 1,432 yards, nine touchdowns and seven interceptions in 2025 with the Hilltoppers, also picking up 108 yards and a score on the ground. He's competing with Glenn, an incoming transfer who spent the past three seasons at Florida State. It'll be interesting to see what wins out here: Tisdale's experience and familiarity with the Hilltoppers, or Glenn's Power Four resume.