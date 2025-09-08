Due to the blowout nature of the game, Hemby did not see a ton of work as the Hoosiers demolished Kennesaw State. The 6-foot running back was productive in his limited touches, averaging 7.1 yards per attempt on the ground while hauling in a 25-yard catch-and-run through the air as well. Though Hemby has run for 175 yards on the ground through two games for the Hoosiers this season, it will be tough to determine the pecking order in the Indiana backfield until we see them play a game that isn't well in hand by halftime. With a matchup against Indiana State coming up on Saturday, the team's first real test likely won't come until the following week.