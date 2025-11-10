Though his numbers were lacking by his standards, Hemby led the way for the Hoosiers in rushing yards while tying for the team lead in attempts on the ground. The 6-foot running back did not find the end zone on the day but dusted fellow back Kaelon Black in yards per carry, 4.6 to just 2.7, respectively. Hemby has been very serviceable as the top back in the Indiana committee this season, running for 656 yards and five touchdowns on 4.8 yards per attempt through 10 games. A home matchup against Wisconsin awaits on Saturday.