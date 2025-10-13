Hemby finally managed to break through in the touchdown department, scoring his first and second of the season against the Ducks. The 6-foot running back found the end zone on a pair of short-yardage runs, crossing the goal line from three and two yards out in the first and third quarters, respectively. Hemby has been productive as the feature back in the Indiana backfield committee, running for 421 yards and a pair of scores on five yards per attempt across six games. His next opportunity will come against Michigan State on Saturday.