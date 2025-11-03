Hemby had yet another productive outing for the Hoosiers against his former team, running for 88 yards and a touchdown on the day. The 6-foot running back found the end zone on a 16-yard scamper in the third quarter, extending the already insurmountable Indiana lead at the time. Hemby has been an impact player for the Hoosiers since transferring in from MAryland in the off-season, running for 601 yards and five touchdowns across nine contests. A road matchup against Penn State awaits on Saturday.