Hemby put up solid numbers on a day in which the Hoosiers demolished Illinois. The 6-foot running back managed to cross the century mark in total yards on the day, running for 65 yards while catching two passes for 37 yards through the air. Hemby has suffered from Indiana's committee-style approach to the ground attack, logging just 27 rushing attempts over the team's last three games while totaling 154 yards without a score in that time. He will hope for more opportunities when the Hoosiers travel to face Iowa on Saturday.