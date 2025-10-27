Hemby put together a nice bounce back outing after his worst game of the season against Michigan State last week, running for 81 yards and a pair of touchdowns against UCLA. The 6-foot running back helped build the early lead for the Hoosiers, finding the end zone on runs of one and 13 yards in the first and second quarters, respectively. After a five-game stretch without a touchdown to start the season, Hemby has now found the end zone four times in the team's last three games and will hope to continue that trend when the Hoosiers travel to face Maryland on Saturday.