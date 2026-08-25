Ronnel Johnson headshot

Ronnel Johnson News: Starting for Gamecocks

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on August 25, 2026

Johnson is listed as a starting wide receiver for Jacksonville State ahead of Week 0 against North Dakota State, per Mike Bainbridge of Athlon Sports.

Johnson spent the 2025 season with Missouri State, reeling in 35 catches for 463 yards and two scores. He was a productive receiver before that at FCS Stetson, and now, he gets his chance as a starter in the Gamecocks' offense.

Ronnel Johnson
Jacksonville State
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