Roy Alexander headshot

Roy Alexander News: Leaving Incarnate Word

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 23, 2025

Alexander has entered the NCAA transfer portal, Matt Zenitz of 247Sports.com reports.

Alexander will seek out opportunities elsewhere following a productive season with the Cardinals. The 5-foot-10 redshirt senior logged 100 receptions for 1,108 yards and 13 touchdowns with Incarnate Word this past season. Alexander will look to make the leap to a more prestigious program this offseason.

Roy Alexander
 Free Agent
More Stats & News
