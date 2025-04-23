Roy Alexander News: Leaving Incarnate Word
Alexander has entered the NCAA transfer portal, Matt Zenitz of 247Sports.com reports.
Alexander will seek out opportunities elsewhere following a productive season with the Cardinals. The 5-foot-10 redshirt senior logged 100 receptions for 1,108 yards and 13 touchdowns with Incarnate Word this past season. Alexander will look to make the leap to a more prestigious program this offseason.
Roy Alexander
Free Agent
