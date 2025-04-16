College Football
Ryan Browne headshot

Ryan Browne News: Bids Chapel Hill farewell

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 16, 2025

Browne will enter the transfer portal, per Hayes Fawcett of On3.com.

Browne transferred to UNC in the winter portal window after two seasons at Purdue. In 2024, he tossed for 532 yards, four touchdowns and two interceptions while completing 56.6 percent of his passes. Evidently not a fit with the Tar Heels, he'll now re-open his recruitment.

Ryan Browne
 Free Agent
