Browne connected with Ahmad Branch for a touchdown within the first minute of the game and didn't look back. He rushed for on TD and added another touchdown pass before exiting the game. The Boilermakers were happy to get Browne back in the fold after Bill Belichick's hiring apparently lessened his odds for a starting gig at UNC. He returned to Purdue and won the job outright over Malachi Singleton. Saturday was an easy test for Browne, and we'll see how he stands up to Big Ten competition when they face USC in two weeks.