College Football
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Ryan Burger headshot

Ryan Burger Injury: Inactive for spring game

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 6, 2025

Burger (undisclosed) did not appear in Liberty's spring game, Bryson Gordon of NewsAdvance.com reports.

Burger is dealing with an undisclosed injury that held the quarterback out of the Flames' spring game. The 6-foot-4 sophomore quarterback, who transferred in from App State ahead of the 2024-25 season, threw for 40 yards (4-of-12), adding on 11 carries for 57 yards and two lost fumbles, during his lone high utilization game last season (Bahamas Bowl).

Ryan Burger
Liberty
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy college football tools
Sign Up Now