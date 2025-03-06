Ryan Burger Injury: Inactive for spring game

Burger (undisclosed) did not appear in Liberty's spring game, Bryson Gordon of NewsAdvance.com reports.

Burger is dealing with an undisclosed injury that held the quarterback out of the Flames' spring game. The 6-foot-4 sophomore quarterback, who transferred in from App State ahead of the 2024-25 season, threw for 40 yards (4-of-12), adding on 11 carries for 57 yards and two lost fumbles, during his lone high utilization game last season (Bahamas Bowl).