Ryan Estrada News: In line to play in opener

Estrada could see carries in the season opener against Eastern Illinois on Sep. 3, according to Ryan Burns of On3.com.

Darius Taylor will be the undisputed RB1 for Minnesota in 2026 as long as he's healthy, and TJ Thomas should see work as well, but Estrada is a name with a lot of steam. With A.J. Turner (knee) and Zeke Bates (undisclosed) missing time in camp, Estrada has been making the most of the opportunity in camp and should be in the mix for touches in Week 1, even if it's on a limited basis.