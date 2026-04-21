Ryan Manning News: Could be a factor in 2026

Manning could be a factor in the Terps' passing game in 2026, although he's trending towards the No. 4 spot on the depth chart, per 247Sports.com.

Manning sat out the final five games of the season for Maryland last fall. However, he is trending towards making an impact in 2026, although he has other wideouts including Kaleb Webb, Chris Durr and Na'eem Abdul-Rahim Gladding ahead of him in the pecking order.