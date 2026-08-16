Ryan McKendry Injury: Out for scrimmage Saturday

McKendry (undisclosed) missed Washington State's scrimmage Saturday, Jamey Vinnick of 247Sports.com reports.

McKendry was forced to miss the Cougars' first scrimmage of fall camp as he deals with an undisclosed injury. The transfer wideout is looking to make an impression on the coaching staff following his move from the JUCO level to the FBS this past offseason. While McKendry has time to recover before Washington State's season opener on Sept. 6, he will need to participate in upcoming practices to be ready for kickoff.