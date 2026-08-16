Ryan McKendry headshot

Ryan McKendry Injury: Out for scrimmage Saturday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on August 16, 2026 at 3:55pm

McKendry (undisclosed) missed Washington State's scrimmage Saturday, Jamey Vinnick of 247Sports.com reports.

McKendry was forced to miss the Cougars' first scrimmage of fall camp as he deals with an undisclosed injury. The transfer wideout is looking to make an impression on the coaching staff following his move from the JUCO level to the FBS this past offseason. While McKendry has time to recover before Washington State's season opener on Sept. 6, he will need to participate in upcoming practices to be ready for kickoff.

Ryan McKendry
Washington State
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