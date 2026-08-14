Ryan Ward Injury: Limited in fall camp
Ward (undisclosed) has been limited during West Virginia's fall camp, Spencer Ripchik of The Dominion Post reports.
In the race for West Virginia's top tight end option, Ward being limited and potentially out could significantly affect the WVU team's TE room. He still has a good amount of fall camp to return before the 2026 Mountaineers begin their regular season Sept. 5 against Coastal Carolina.
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