Williams was a focal point of the Alabama offense again against Georgia but lost some time through out the game due to loss of concentration. On the opening drive for the Crimson Tide, Williams broke free over top of the defense and dropped a perfect toss from Ty Simpson which would have resulted in a 62-yard touchdown. After a couple mental lapses on blocking assignments Williams found himself watching from the sideline on more plays than he is used to. Williams however, played much more consistently in the second half and found himself right back in the mix.