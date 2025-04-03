Ryan Wingo Injury: Out for remainder of spring
Wingo (hamstring) will miss the remainder of spring practice, Zach Dimmitt reports.
Wingo is dealing with a hamstring injury and will miss the remainder of spring practice as a result. However, his absence will be for "precautionary" reasons, which indicates the injury is unlikely to affect the upcoming season. He had an excellent season as a true freshman and should be even more involved in the offense during the 2025 campaign.
